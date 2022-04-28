Don't Worry Darling is one of 2022's most anticipated films for a few reasons.

The upcoming thriller is the second full length directorial project of Olivia Wilde, whose first was the critically acclaimed Booksmart.

There has been plenty of focus and interest over the supposedly uh, liberal, use of sex scenes, which Wilde has talked up as focusing on female pleasure.

The film is led by Florence Pugh, one of Hollywood's biggest rising stars, and the supporting cast features a number of familiar faces like Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and even Dita Von Teese.

Then there's the Harry Styles factor, of course. Especially because this was the film in which the 28-year-old musician and Wilde met and began a relationship following the end of her long-time partnership with Jason Sudeikis. Styles plays Pugh's husband, who she suspects is hiding something from her; something really sinister.

So yes, it's a pretty solid recipe for box office success.

There is a problem, though.

In the week in which promotion for the movie, due to be released in September, really kicked off, Wilde's personal life has taken a very public turn that has overshadowed her major professional moment.

While Wilde, 38, was on stage presenting at an industry event, an unidentified woman walked up on stage and presented her with a manila envelope labelled 'personal and confidential'.