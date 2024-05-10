From costumes to set lists: Everything Aussies won’t get to see from Taylor Swift's new Eras tour.

Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour has been taking the world by storm, but the star walked onto the stage of Paris' La Défense arena with a whole gamut of changes in mind.

Having already completed identical shows in the United States and across the Asia-Pacific, including Australia, it seems Swift was keen to shake things up alongside the release of her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department.

Fans had been questioning if Swift would include this new chapter in her iconic Eras Tour, which sees her revisit each album across her career, with the exception of her first, Taylor Swift, known as 'Debut'.

A series of behind-the-scenes clips posted to her socials had hinted at new costumes, microphones and dance routines, but it wasn't until she was on the stage in Paris that Swift confirmed that she would include Tortured Poets in the set list.

Did Taylor Swift add The Tortured Poets Department to the setlist?

Image: Getty