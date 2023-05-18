Why everyone's talking about Taylor Lautner (and his wife, Taylor Lautner).

Let me Tayl
or you a story.
Okay, that may be the worst pun of all time, but it was imperative that I make clear how much this story hinges on Taylor, as a name.
You see, Taylor Lautner, yes, Jacob from Twilight, is like a magnet for other Taylors.
He dated another famous Taylor, last name Swift, in 2009, as they co-starred in the enduringly bad film Valentines Day together. Now, he's married to another Taylor – a nurse of the former last name Dome.
Together, they are Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner.