Why everyone's talking about Taylor Lautner (and his wife, Taylor Lautner).

This current Taylor/Taylor/Taylor story began a couple of weeks ago, when Swift announced a July 7 release date for Speak Now (Taylor's Version), the third release in her project to re-record the six albums she does not own. It was originally released in October 2010.

This coincides with a press tour that Lautner Squared are undertaking to promote their new joint podcast, The Squeeze. I cannot express how relieved I am that the podcast title does not include their shared name.

On May 16, Lautner and (the other) Lautner appeared on TODAY in the US for this reason, where they discussed their marriage and work together, but also, in an online chat for TODAY.com, how they feel about Swift's upcoming album release.

This is because Lautner is the muse for Speak Now single 'Back to December', which is an apology song.

Swift never said out loud that Lautner inspired the song, but the hidden message for the song in her CD liner notes is 'Tay', and the song references Lautner seeing her cry after the 2009 VMAs, after he presented her with the award for Best Female Video and Kanye West interrupted her acceptance speech (there is also a song on Speak Now about this moment, called 'Innocent'. The Speak Now lore goes deep!)

Taylor and Taylor celebrate her award win, moments before... well, we all know what happened. Image: Getty.