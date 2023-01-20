A viral TikTok and press tour: The Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Joey King cheating rumours, explained.

There's a rumour going gangbusters on the internet right now that's making its way into the celebrity zeitgeist, and it has everything to do with actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Joey King, and a certain alleged affair.

Taylor-Johnson and King recently starred in the 2022 movie Bullet Train, alongside Brad Pitt.

They are also both in long-term relationships: Taylor-Johnson has been with his wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson since he was 18, while King is currently engaged to director and producer Steven Piet.

In comes the cheating rumours....

On January 17, TikTok creator @thekylemarisa posted a video reading an anonymous blind item about Taylor-Johnson and his co-star King.