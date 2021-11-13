In 2008, Taylor Lautner had half of all Twilight fans in love with him. Today he proposed to another Taylor.

In 2008, it would have been hard to find a teenage girl who was not in love with Taylor Lautner.

Catapulted to international fame as Jacob Black in the exceedingly successful Twilight franchise, Lautner had reached a level of stardom experienced by few people in this world.

The 2005 vampire sci-fi romance novel by Stephenie Meyer brought it’s three little-known leads – Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen), Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan) and Taylor Lautner – to a remarkable level of stardom and saleability.

Lautner played the long-haired deadly werewolf, with a soft heart. And he was one half of one of the most famous dichotomies in film history: ‘Team Edward’ versus ‘Team Jacob’.

The respective teams split fans in half, as debates over who should win Bella Swan’s heart remained strife for years after.

But 12 years after the first Twilight film was released, Lautner's acting career has seemingly halted. In 2012, the last sequel of the franchise, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, appeared in cinemas.

Since then, the now 29-year-old has played much smaller roles. In 2013, for example, Lautner appeared in Grown Ups 2 alongside Adam Sandler. He played a frat boy who wasn't considered one of the main characters.

In 2015 he starred in Netflix's The Ridiculous 6, once again with Adam Sandler. It is one of the few films to receive a 0 per cent rating on review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

In 2016, Lautner appeared in his last filmed, titled Run The Tide. The indie drama has an 11 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and received a plethora of negative reviews online.