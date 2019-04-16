In 2014, Australian Tara Nettleton took her five children to Syria to be with her husband Khaled Sharrouf.

Sharrouf, who fled Australia in 2013 using his brother’s passport to join the Islamic State, became infamously known as the ‘Australian face of ISIS’.

Now, five years later, Khaled Sharrouf, Tara Nettleton and their eldest sons are dead.

The couple’s three other children – Zaynab, Hoda and Humzeh – were left orphaned in a war zone, living in a squalid refugee camp.

Zaynab, who is just 17 years old, already has two small children – Aiysha and Fatima. The teenager, who was married off to another Australian terrorist at 13 years old, is now heavily pregnant with her third child. According to reports, she is extremely malnourished and dealing with a shrapnel wound in her chest.

In recent years, the children’s grandmother Karen Nettleton has been pleading with the federal government to allow the children, including Zaynab and her children, to return to Australia.

Despite her pleas, however, the Australian government have so far refused to help amid concerns that the children have already been indoctrinated by the Islamic State.

“I’m not going to put one Australian life at risk to try and extract people from these dangerous situations,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said recently.

Speaking to ABC’s Four Corners, Zaynab Sharrouf said that she believes she should not have to pay for the sins of her parents.

“We weren’t the ones that chose to come here in the first place,” she said.

"We were brought here by our parents. And now that our parents are gone, we want to live. And for me and my children I want to live a normal life just like anyone would want to live a normal life."