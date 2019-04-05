Tara Nettleton died after taking her five children to join ISIS. Today, they can return home.

Warning: This post deals with distressing content and may be triggering for some readers.
In early 2014, Australian Tara Nettleton took her five children over to Syria to be reunited with her husband Khaled Sharrouf.
Sharrouf is the most infamous terrorist to come from our country, and is known as the ‘Australian face of ISIS’.
He posted on Twitter of his young son holding a severed head.
“That’s my boy,” read the caption.
Here is a clip of the children’s maternal grandmother being interviewed in 2016 about the kid’s lives in Syria. Post continues after video.
Sydney born Nettleton married Sharrouf when she was just 15. He slipped out of the country using his brother’s passport in 2013 to join ISIS and she followed him soon after, travelling via Turkey.
It wasn’t long before Nettleton realised how poor the living conditions were in Syria, and tried to get her children back home to Australia.
Her mother Karen told the Sydney Morning Herald she was “desperate” to come home describing Nettleton’s actions as a “mistake of a lifetime.”
Nettleton died aged 31 in Syria in 2015, following complications associated with surgery for appendicitis. It’s believed she died, because she didn’t have access to life-saving health services.
Sharrouf and the couple’s eldest sons died the same year in a coalition airstrike.
Top Comments
Morrison is correct not to risk Australian lives or spend money to get them back to Australia. The parents ignored official Australian advice and broke the law getting to Syria and unfortunately the children pay the consequences. If they get to somewhere where there are Australian Consular Officials I have no problems with them being provided with the same level of service that any Australian would receive.
I suspect that counselling (paid by family) will be needed to ensure that the children will become normal Australian and not a risk to society.
Bring them home and show them what compassion looks like.
No
'sins of the father'. So in your mind, children should suffer because of their parents actions? No surprise though that you have no compassion. I trust you don't claim to be Christian.
The lives of service men and women should not be put at risk to retrieve them.
It is not just Tara Nettleton's children requiring repatriation. There are several other Australian women (also with children) begging to come back to Australia. Check up on what they have had to say in the past about killing non Muslims in Australia, non Muslim women being whores etc. The Red Cross working in the refugee camp told a French media group they have had to separate several of the ISL women because they are completely radicalized and violent. The whole lot of them should be shipped off to Gitmo Bay and undergo a thorough deradicalization programme if that is possible. If the Nettleton kids come back, then why shouldn't the others?