Tara Nettleton died after taking her five children to join ISIS. Today, they can return home.

Warning: This post deals with distressing content and may be triggering for some readers.

In early 2014, Australian Tara Nettleton took her five children over to Syria to be reunited with her husband Khaled Sharrouf.

Sharrouf is the most infamous terrorist to come from our country, and is known as the ‘Australian face of ISIS’.

He posted on Twitter of his young son holding a severed head.

“That’s my boy,” read the caption.

Here is a clip of the children’s maternal grandmother being interviewed in 2016 about the kid’s lives in Syria. Post continues after video.

Video by ABC

Sydney born Nettleton married Sharrouf when she was just 15. He slipped out of the country using his brother’s passport in 2013 to join ISIS and she followed him soon after, travelling via Turkey.

It wasn’t long before Nettleton realised how poor the living conditions were in Syria, and tried to get her children back home to Australia.

Her mother Karen told the Sydney Morning Herald she was “desperate” to come home describing Nettleton’s actions as a “mistake of a lifetime.”

Nettleton died aged 31 in Syria in 2015, following complications associated with surgery for appendicitis. It’s believed she died, because she didn’t have access to life-saving health services.

Sharrouf and the couple’s eldest sons died the same year in a coalition airstrike.