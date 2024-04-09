The first thing about Tammy Hembrow that surprises me is that she’s nervous. She doesn't usually do interviews. In preparing to finally sit down with her for No Filter, I went looking for other interviews she'd done. Barely any. So even though she spends a good chunk of her life in front of a camera creating her own content, she's always the one in control of it. She prefers it that way.

Ninety minutes later, when the interview is over and we stand together for a photo, Tammy immediately positions herself to my left after asking if that’s OK. "This is my good side," she explains in a way that's neither self-conscious nor diva.

The woman knows her angles. As I fling my arm around her waist, silently wondering if I have a good side, I notice she's still shaking.

The second surprising thing about Tammy Hembrow is that she arrives for our interview alone. I'm always interested to see who famous people bring with them when they come into the Mamamia office. Entourages range in size. If they’re promoting a TV show, an album or a book, it will usually be a single publicist. If they're a big star, they will usually bring a make-up artist and maybe a hair stylist with them for touch-ups. And if they're a famous businesswoman like Trinny Woodall, Pip Edwards or Camilla Franks, they might also bring their own publicist plus their own social media person to capture behind-the-scenes footage. Running a personal brand in the age of social media means you have to feed the beast with content about yourself. Incessantly. Tammy Hembrow is all of those things and so I expected her to come with at least a medium-sized entourage. A manager. A publicist. A makeup artist. Maybe an assistant.