Tammy Hembrow's postpartum body is making women feel bad. But we're missing the point.

Another joked: “My toxic trait is thinking I can look like this after kids in my 30s 🤣”

And this one came right out and said what many were thinking: “OH PLEASE 😏...as if this has nothing to do with forking out money for your app under the guise of pretending to care about a woman's post partum journey.”

For the record, she also had many messages of support ("You’re so focused & strong, such an inspo 🤍") and Tammy also preemptively addressed the above concerns in her caption.

“One thing to note: I am not saying you should aim to look like this, this is my personal journey, Feeling strong is the goal here 🙋🏼‍♀️💪🏼,” she wrote after… letting everyone know that she’s just launched a new pregnancy program on her app.

And then telling everyone *how* she looks like this (the answer: her app)…

And then encouraging her followers, who want to get fit but don’t know where to start, to find a good fitness program (could there be one on her app?)…

And finally letting everyone know there’s a free seven-day trial… to her app. Link in bio (obvs).

So you see why people are angry, especially when research shows that this kind of content can lead to body image issues and disordered eating.

