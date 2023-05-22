Tammy Hembrow's postpartum body is making women feel bad. But we're missing the point.

A lot of people are pissed off with Tammy Hembrow right now. The Gold Coast-based fitness influencer recently posted a photo of herself 10 months postpartum next to a photo of herself nine months pregnant.
And 10 months since the 29-year-old gave birth to her third child, Tammy is so shredded you could cut the backlash on her six-pack.
As one woman wrote in the comments: “I'm no way hating at all cause I think your fire ... but i just can't help but think this is the wrong message to send to new mums who think they must get back to looking like this or to work out straight away 😔🤔 your body is still healing mentally and physically.”