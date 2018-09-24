How five Gold Coast sisters have come to be known as the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

There is a family on the Gold Coast being dubbed the ‘Aussie Kardashians’. And while you might scoff at the label at first, it is not something that is being thrown around lightly. Look closely, and the parallels are striking.

Tammy Hembrow, Emilee Hembrow and Amy Hembrow are three Instagram influencer sisters who work together on clothing lines and fitness programs. They have two younger half-sisters, Starlette and Ava Thyne. It goes without saying that the older three are being compared to Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, while comparisons are being drawn between the youngest two and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Between these five Australian sisters, they have a combined following of 10 million on Instagram alone; most of them belonging to Tammy, who has 8.7 million followers.

An overview of the women’s Instagram profiles reveals a flurry of gym work-outs, parties, pools, preened children, private jets and expensive clothes. Oh, and they post photos of themselves together – a lot. It’s a recipe that echoes that of the Kardashians.

What’s more, Tammy’s face was catapulted across the world’s news websites last month when she was pictured being stretchered out of Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party. And while the press may not have been all that positive, it certainly put her on the radar of globe’s celebrity watchers. The notable parallel here, of course, is Kim Kardashian’s sex tape – just not to the same extent.

With that in mind, we’ve collated everything you need to know about each of the sisters.

We’re calling it. Right now, somewhere in the world, there is a reality TV producer pitching Hanging Out With The Hembrows.

Tammy Hembrow.