The new celebrities who should come with a health warning.

There’s an Australian ‘wellness blogger’ making headlines all over the world right now.
No, not Tammy Hembrow, the fitness “inspo” goddess whose health brand is only a little tarnished by her recent unscripted, horizontal exit from Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday.
No, this one is an old favourite, Freelee The Banana Girl (above). You might remember Freelee from a “feud” she had with Kayla Itsines back in 2015. Freelee, who advocates eating mostly raw food, and sometimes as many as 51 bananas a day*, told the world that Itsines’ popular Bikini Body Plan was advocating starvation. Itsines took her to court, and won.
Queenslander Freelee now lives in the South American “jungle”, where she rarely wears clothes, blogs about her ‘mono-diet’ (eating large amounts of a single food, like eight pounds of potatoes in one sitting**), and avoids claims that she might really be living in a mansion, with a professional photographer on hand.
Those claims – which Freelee denies, insisting she lives in a monsoon-whipped tent – have seen her land on the front pages of American media sites lately, including The Cut.
If you think Freelee’s mix of extreme diet and titilating photo shoots is a little… unusual, you haven’t been paying attention to what’s happened to health on social media.
Try a quaint experiment. Pick up your phone, open Instagram, and do a search on #wellness.
I am surprised that people actually think these photos are real. If Freelee was REALLY living in a South American jungle she would be covered with mozzie bites, have rampant diarrhoea (wouldn't be squatting in those Insty pics) and her hair would be pulled back in a sweaty, greasy bun. This is why I only have close friends (and Mia!) on Instagram - its all BS and a big waste of time. There is SO much time and effort that goes into these pics, and unless the person has a career off-line and they are using SM to enhance their image, there is barely any money in it. Personally I can think of a million things I'd rather be doing that spending my whole life "curating" a feed for a few lousy bucks or free accommodation....
Every time I see a Freelee photo I think of splinters in the bum...
Seriously I spent a bit of time in the Amazon when I was backpacking and there is NO WAY I would have gotten around nuded up...the bugs and sweat and mozzies and creatures and sticky or spiky plants were out of control....
See, this is why I almost exclusively follow powerlifters and crossfitters on instagram. It's people who are DOING THINGS rather than just looking like moronic goddesses.
If this stuff makes you feel bad when you look at it, be an intelligent woman and make an intelligent decision and unfollow them. It's that simple.
Further to this, media and websites need to stop giving these shills oxygen.
Couldn't agree with you more, mate.