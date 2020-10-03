In 2018, Tammy Hembrow split with the father of her kids. Here's where they both are now.

Australian influencers Tammy Hembrow and Reece Hawkins called off their engagement back in 2018. They had been dating for four years and share two young children.

Since their relationship ended, Tammy and Reece have grown their careers, started new relationships and continue to co-parent five-year-old Wolf and four-year-old Saskia.

Here's what their lives look like two years on.

Tammy Hembrow

Tammy Hembrow is considered one of Australia's most successful influencers. At the time of publishing, the 26-year-old has 11.6 million Instagram followers and 1.3 million YouTube followers.

Since her relationship with Reece ended, she has continued to grow her social media and manage her two companies: a fashion label named Saski Collection and her fitness company, Tammy Hembrow Fitness.

For a period after their breakup, Reece and Tammy didn't communicate. But two years on, the parents are on better terms.

"Me and Reece weren't getting along for like the longest time," Tammy said in an Instagram video in February.

"We broke up so so long ago now and it took us pretty much this long to start getting along," she added.

Two weeks ago, Tammy went public with her new boyfriend, Australian Surf Ironman and restauranteur Matt Poole.

Uploading a video to YouTube titled, 'Bf/gf tag | Meet my boyfriend!' Tammy introduced her beau, told the story about how they met and shared some sweet stories from their relationship.

The couple, who met in Bali last year, also shared who said "I love you" first.