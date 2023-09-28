'I went behind the scenes of Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T. It was like nothing I've ever seen.'

On a cold and eerie Thursday afternoon, I found myself in a dense jungle.

There was bird noise with peacocks roaming about, leafy foliage everywhere and a mist that became the perfect backdrop for filming. There was a smouldering campfire nearby and a makeshift jungle hideout in another corner, my gumboots caked in thick, wet mud.

It was hard to believe we weren't in the middle of nowhere, but rather on a film set at a property in Sydney's Northern Beaches.

I was on the set of C*A*U*G*H*T, which is the new Stan Original Series (out now) that is set to be a hit with audiences.

It's a six-part satirical series that follows four Aussie soldiers sent on a secret mission to a war-torn country, who are mistaken for Americans. They are captured by freedom fighters and produce a hostage video that goes viral.

But when the soldiers reach 'celebrity status' thanks to the video, they realise that being caught might just be the best thing that ever happened to them.

Watch: Take a look at the green band trailer for C*A*U*G*H*T here. Post continues below.

There's a stellar Aussie cast, including Rebecca Breeds, Travis Fimmel, Lincoln Younes, Alexander England, Fayssal Bazzi, Bella Heathcote, Ben O’Toole and Erik Thomson.

And as for the Hollywood talent in the show, there's Sean Penn, Susan Sarandon and Matthew Fox.

C*A*U*G*H*T was created by Kick Gurry, who directs, produces, writes and stars in the series. And while visiting the set and seeing the cast in action, I met him.

"It's been unbelievable to film. I truly felt like I've sort of been walking lucidly through a magical childhood [dream of mine]," he told me.

"It's been really just a pretty joyous experience, also because most of the actors on this are used to shooting dramas not comedies, so we were all telling jokes and just having fun."