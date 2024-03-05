Sydney Sweeney was a victim of SNL’s 'hot woman edit', but history tells us things could have been worse.

Sydney Sweeney has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors.

And recently she scored a coveted spot hosting Saturday Night Live to prove it.

In the long-standing history of the famous sketch show, if you get the call-up to host you've already hit the big time or you're on the cusp.

For Sweeney her star has been on the rise ever since her breakout role in Euphoria. She then followed up her star-turn as Cassie Howard with a role in The White Lotus and before long she took on the lead role for the rom-com Anyone But You. She also kicked off 2024 with the Marvel comic adaptation of Madame Web starring alongside Dakota Johnson.

Not only is she booked and busy but the accolades are reflecting all of the hard work she is putting into these diverse and nuanced characters. In 2022 she received not one but two Emmy nominations for her acting in Euphoria and The White Lotus, respectively.

Furthermore, the internet loves her (despite that MAGA snafu), which in this day and age is a surefire way to make it big in Hollywood. But a legion of fans can't be bamboozled by a perfect marketing campaign - the truth is, she's talented and certainly has something to offer this industry.

So it would come as no surprise she got given the SNL treatment.