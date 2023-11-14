We asked 4 Aussie hairdressers which supermarket shampoos and conditioners they actually use.

Hands up who wants shiny, flippy TV ad hair without the salon price tag?

Yep, us too.

The quest for consistently great-looking hair is one most of us have been on for years, trialling and testing every cut, colour and product we can get our hands on.

Watch: The 5 ways to upgrade your hair. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

But who really has the time or dosh to maintain our manes with regular trips to the hairdressers, let alone twice weekly washes and blow drys?

But because we’re aware using dry shampoo for days on end is neither healthy nor socially acceptable, Mamamia asked four Aussie hairdressers for the supermarket-brand shampoos and conditioners they’d actually recommend to their clients.

*** It should be noted that while all our hairdressers stressed there’s no substitute for salon-quality products, these are their recommendations for women who want the next best thing on a budget.***

Hairdressers' Favourite Supermarket Shampoos and Conditioners.

Jaala Brinsmead.

The woman behind the hair of some of our favourite Channel 9 ladies including Sylvia Jeffreys, Sonia Kruger and Shelly Horton, Jaala Brinsmead knows a thing or two about great hair.