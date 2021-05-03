You know what I personally do not have time for?

Brassy. Goddamn. Tones.

Like I'm busy? And you're rude? And extremely inconvenient.

Most blondes (okay, mostly artificial blondes... which is pretty much all of us) know that the very decision of being blonde comes with the ever-present threat of brassiness. Let me explain.

You go to the hairdresser. If it's a nice one, they give you wine (I only discovered this at 30). You might give them instructions like 'ashy,' or 'bright,' or 'platinum,' or 'natural'. They paint your strands and maybe put a toner and a treatment in, and it costs you one million dollars and 76 hours of your valuable time. But you leave feeling great.

Then you wash your hair.

Then you wash it again. And again. And again.

Then just when you least expect it, it happens.

Is that an unwanted warm tone because I think it might be.

Your hair turns brassy, and the worst part is that it doesn't all turn brassy. Oh no. Just parts of it. So you now have a mixture of white and yellow and who knows what else and it's a petty problem but it's real.

Of course, this is the point where most of us go and buy a toner and/or purple shampoo. But like everything in life, it's not that easy. Because as previously stated, you've spent one million dollars on your hair. And you want to wait as long as possible before you have to drop another mil, so you have to get this right. The wrong product and you have damaged hair, or it goes completely silver (been there), or parts of your hair lift and others don't.