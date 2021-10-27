18 pairs of staple summer sandals approximately everyone will be wearing ASAP.

When we think about the staple summer wardrobe for 2021, there are a few key pieces that come to mind.

We've already discussed the biggest dress trend and our favourite swimwear for the season, but we haven't touched on the shoes that go with both: sandals.

Nothing screams Aussie summer like salty, air-dried hair, a quickly thrown-together outfit, and a pair of sandals slipped on before heading out the door. And this season, there are so many goodies to pick from.

Below we've rounded up the three biggest sandal trends for 2021 and our fashion-approved picks for each.

On-trend slides.

It's no surprise that slides are the biggest summer sandal trend for the second year in a row. The comfortable, little-effort-required style has gotten us through lockdown and out the other side - whether that's in fluffy slipper or leather sandal form.

This year, the style has gotten a little chunkier - the straps are thicker and many feature a platform sole. And we're completely obsessed with them.

Image: The Iconic and Mamamia.