The foolproof fashion combo: 9 versions of 'jeans and a nice top' to shop right now.

"I'm going to wear jeans and a nice top." 

It's a phrase we've all said and heard many times before. And that's because it's a foolproof fashion combo that just works

Brunch with the girls? Jeans and a nice top. Drinks with friends? Jeans and a nice top. Date night? You get where we're going with this.

It's an outfit that suits everyone. No matter your style or body shape, there will always be a pair of jeans and top that look great on you. It's just a matter of doing some digging and finding them.

Ahead of summer and the festive period, we've rounded up our favourite jeans and complementary "nice tops" for every occasion. 

Our edit of Nice Tops.

H&M Halterneck Top, $24.99.

Image: H&M. 

Showpo Sweet Disguise Corset Top, $59.95. 

Image: Showpo. 

Dissh Mimi Black Linen Ring Crop Top, $89.99.

Image: Dissh.

Sportsgirl Sweetheart Short Sleeve Knit Top, $49.95.

Image: Sportsgirl. 

Forever New Lana Curve Ruched Front Top, $79.99.

Image: Forever New. 

Best&Less Gingham Shirred Top, $25.

Image: Best&Less.

Bohemian Traders Wide Collar Button Up Top, $169.95.

Image: Bohemian Traders. 

H&M Satin Shirt, $34.99.

Image: H&M.

Isla Maree Iris Blouse, $75.

Image: Isla-Maree.

Want more style tips? Then you need to listen to Mamamia's fashion podcast, 'What Are You Wearing?' In this episode, hosts Deni and Tamara discuss the new roles of wearing colour. Post continues after audio.

And the perfect jeans to go with them.

Supre High Rise Straight Jean, $55.

Image: Supre. 

H&M Straight High Ankle Jeans, $29.99.

Image: H&M. 

Best&Less Wide Leg Flare Jean, $35. 

Image: Best&Less. 

Abrand Jeans A High Skinny Ankle Basher La Blues, $99.95.

Image: Abrand Jeans. 

Outland Denim Harriet Ankle, $199.90.

Image: Outland Denim.

Mango Medium-waist cropped slim-fit jeans, $79.95.

Image: Mango.

Commonry The Girlfriend Jean, $99.95.

Image: Commonry. 

Assembly Label High Waisted Flare Jeans, $100.

Image: Assembly Label.

Rolla's Shaping Bootcut Jeans, $159.95.

Image: Rolla's. 

Read more fashion articles here:

Feature image: Instagram/@bohemian.traders, Forever New and Mamamia.

