The foolproof fashion combo: 9 versions of 'jeans and a nice top' to shop right now.

"I'm going to wear jeans and a nice top."

It's a phrase we've all said and heard many times before. And that's because it's a foolproof fashion combo that just works.

Brunch with the girls? Jeans and a nice top. Drinks with friends? Jeans and a nice top. Date night? You get where we're going with this.

It's an outfit that suits everyone. No matter your style or body shape, there will always be a pair of jeans and top that look great on you. It's just a matter of doing some digging and finding them.

Watch: How to wear one skirt, five ways. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Ahead of summer and the festive period, we've rounded up our favourite jeans and complementary "nice tops" for every occasion.

Our edit of Nice Tops.

Image: H&M.