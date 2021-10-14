"I'm a fashion writer. Here are the 5 things I'm updating my wardrobe with for summer."

If one more person tells me Christmas is 10 weeks away I might throw a glazed ham at them.

But tell me SUMMER is a mere seven weeks off and I'm the human equivalent of the dancing girl emoji.

It's officially my favourite season, specifically because of the outfits and the glorious feeling that comes with them. Holiday clothes mean big relaxed energy. The warm sun on your skin (lathered up in SPF, of course), and balmy nights that seem to last forever...

After two years of more or less staying inside, except to depart our homes in activewear, there's a definite vibe around shopping again - can you feel it? We've been starved of opportunities to dress up and reasons to update our wardrobes, so the trends coming through are a little bolder than we've seen in previous years. Things might get a bit wild out there (orange zebra print, anyone?), so don't say I didn't warn you...

From white denim to bold accessories, here's what I'll be adding to my closet.

But first, have you listened to Mamamia's brand new fashion podcast, What Are You Wearing? In the first episode, we discuss the perfect pair of jeans - and the scary spring runway trend that's giving us early 2000s vibes. Post continues below.

1. Vivid colour-blocking.

Last summer, everything was a little... beige. Not that there's anything wrong with neutrals - I'll forever live in grey marle, black and white basics - but according to the streetstyle we're seeing from the other side of the world, and the recent runways at Fashion Month, it's all about bold colour stacked on more bold colour.

Unlike the pastels you might've lived in through winter, this is about going turbo-bright with your tailoring. A sign we're all ready to come out of our proverbial shells? I think so.