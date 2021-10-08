Every style, shape and level of coverage: The best swimwear to buy online right now.

The clouds are clearing and plans being pencilled in the diary: summer's well and truly on its way.

It's time to dust off our warm-weather clothes (or unwrap the ones we just ordered) and get our outfits in order for the many picnics, barbecues and beach days ahead.

Watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens review *those* viral bikini bottoms. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

With that being said, we need to talk about swimwear.

It's no surprise that after 18 months of too much time inside, many of us are feeling a little apprehensive about popping on a bikini or one piece and heading to the local pool.

So we rounded up every type of swimsuit you can think of, depending on how much coverage you're looking for this summer. Because you deserve to feel confident and enjoy the sh*t out of those beach days.

Bikinis.

Triangle bikinis.

The classic bikini style that's also the most versatile. Wear it how you typically would (around the neck) or flip it upside down for a Gen Z inspired twist.

Glassons

Glassons not only create affordable, on-trend clothing but swimwear too. This year's swim range overlaps with fashion trends we're seeing across the board - strappy detailing, cut-outs and nostalgic retro patterns.

Image: Glassons.