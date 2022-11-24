The dangerous sexual practice on the rise.

Content warning: This story contains depictions of sexual assault that can be triggering to some readers.
The charges against Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka expose a cultural phenomenon that has largely been invisible despite its ubiquity.
Gunathilaka has been charged with four counts of sexual assault following his encounter with a Sydney woman, whom he reportedly met through an online dating app.
Among the allegations were reports that Gunathilaka had strangled the woman to the point that she “feared for her life.” Such descriptions may be mystifying to anyone unacquainted with contemporary sexual mores. But many young people, at least, will be unsurprised.
While you're here, watch a group of doctors talk about why strangulation during sex can lead to something dangerous. Story continues after video.
