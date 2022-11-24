The dangerous sexual practice on the rise.

In recent years, strangulation, often colloquially referred to as ‘choking’, has become an increasingly common practice during sex. In a large US study of university students, most participants reported being strangled or strangling someone during sex.

The practice of sexual strangulation is highly gendered: it is usually enacted by men, most often on women. In the study, 64 per cent of women, 29 per cent of men and 55 per cent of transgender or non-binary respondents reported having been ‘choked’ during sex. Almost half of men had ‘choked’ a partner during sex, with a quarter reporting doing so during their most recent sexual encounter. Research into the experiences of LGBTQ people also finds significant levels of strangulation during sex, with gay men much more likely to be strangled than heterosexual men.

The migration of strangulation into the contemporary sexual script is a concept that is repeatedly confirmed by the Australian young people I talk to in interviews about their sexual experiences.

"Choking," according to Tess, "is probably the most prevalent act that happens in sex that people don’t talk about." Ruby said it is so normal it is "almost seen as vanilla now."

Young women, particularly, often express concerns about the mainstreaming of sexual strangulation. But many also convey an uncomfortable acceptance. As Georgie explained, "It’s been so heavily normalised in porn that we’ve just accepted it as a part of our sexual reality as young women. We’ve accepted that in sexual encounters it’ll probably happen, they probably won’t ask first."

The absence of any communication about strangulation is a repeated theme. Young people describe how the perception that strangulation is ‘normal’, negates the need to seek consent. "No one’s going to ask for consent. It’s just become so normalised and it’s like de-normalising asking for consent," Mei explained. Georgie suggested that young men think “Okay she wants to have sex with me, therefore I can slap her, I can choke her or whatever it is.”