HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Stone-fishing is the dating behaviour that you're definitely guilty of.

I can cook a pea-mint risotto that will make you forget about chicken.

I can recite all the words to Under The Bridge by the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

I can explain soccer’s offside rule.

I know that Margaret River does a good Cab Sav, but if you want the best Shiraz, the word you’re looking for on the label is Barossa.

I know that an AFL tackle must be above the waist and below the neck.

I once read a “classic” book called The Dice Man that – and I can’t overstate this – is everything that is wrong with the world.

I can build a fire, put up a tent. I know how to roll a very tidy joint.

These dubious skills are all on my life CV because of men I’ve dated. And the women I’ve pretended to be in the process.

Women who love football, drink red wine, appreciate dude-lit, and don’t require proximity to a hot shower.

Some of those women live within me. Some of them were never anything more than a mask. All of them started off as cosplay.

And they're all symptoms of a dating phenomenon that gets a bad name. I’m calling it stone-fishing.

So there's cat-fishing, where a predator pretends to be something they are truly not – a different age or gender, say. They have no intention of real connection, only of luring prey to serve their own purposes.

Then there’s blow-fishing, where you enhance your actual Life CV in order to impress. Your job is a little more important, your list of countries visited is a little longer, your prospects are little brighter. We have all done a touch of blow-fishing in our time.