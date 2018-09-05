Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Bindi Irwin’s tribute to her dad on the 12th anniversary of his death.



12 years on from Steve Irwin’s tragic death, Bindi Irwin has honoured her father, sharing a photo to Instagram.

“Together Forever,” Bindi, now 20, captioned the post, which featured a photo of the family of four.

Together Forever ❤️ A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Sep 3, 2018 at 6:47pm PDT

Earlier this year, the “Crocodile Hunter” was honoured with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

“We try to continue dad’s legacy each and every day. I’m going to get a little bit emotional, because it’s such a special day,” Bindi said at the ceremony.

“He was the best and most incredible conversationalist on the planet, but also the best dad,” Bindi’s younger brother 14-year-old Robert added.

Steve was killed at the age of 44 in 2006, when he was stung by a stingray while filming a documentary.

“Steve’s accident was so unexpected. It was extremely challenging,” Steve’s wife, Terri Irwin told People in January.

