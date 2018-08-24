Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Kyle Sandilands has announced how much he gets paid everyday and… surely that’s impossible.



After appearing on Brisbane’s hit105 radio program Stav, Abby & Matt, Kyle Sandilands has revealed he earns $45,000 per day. We’re not kidding.

While on air, the show’s co-host Abby Coleman brought up an incident where colleague Matt got a speeding ticket when filling in for a KIIS 1065 show in Sydney.

“Matty was saying a couple of weeks ago that he was filling in when you were sick and he was complaining that he got a speeding ticket.”

In his typical quick-fire style Sandilands responded, “Do you want me to spot you that money? I do earn $45,000 a day so I’m happy to pay.”

“It’s the least I can do.”

We’ve done the math, and if shock jock Kyle gets paid that much at a daily rate…that’s a $16.5 million yearly income.

Not at all bad for someone who used to live on the street.

Maybe we should go into the radio industry?

2. “We’ve got no income now”: What Barry Hall will say on 60 Minutes this Sunday.



In June this year, AFL legend Barry Hall was sacked from FM radio network Triple M after making inappropriate and vile comments about a fellow AFL star’s wife.

On this Sunday’s episode of 60 Minutes, the 41-year-old admits that he and partner Lauren Brant are now struggling financially as a result.