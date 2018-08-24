Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Kyle Sandilands has announced how much he gets paid everyday and… surely that’s impossible.
After appearing on Brisbane’s hit105 radio program Stav, Abby & Matt, Kyle Sandilands has revealed he earns $45,000 per day. We’re not kidding.
While on air, the show’s co-host Abby Coleman brought up an incident where colleague Matt got a speeding ticket when filling in for a KIIS 1065 show in Sydney.
“Matty was saying a couple of weeks ago that he was filling in when you were sick and he was complaining that he got a speeding ticket.”
In his typical quick-fire style Sandilands responded, “Do you want me to spot you that money? I do earn $45,000 a day so I’m happy to pay.”
“It’s the least I can do.”
We’ve done the math, and if shock jock Kyle gets paid that much at a daily rate…that’s a $16.5 million yearly income.
Not at all bad for someone who used to live on the street.
Maybe we should go into the radio industry?
2. “We’ve got no income now”: What Barry Hall will say on 60 Minutes this Sunday.
In June this year, AFL legend Barry Hall was sacked from FM radio network Triple M after making inappropriate and vile comments about a fellow AFL star’s wife.
On this Sunday’s episode of 60 Minutes, the 41-year-old admits that he and partner Lauren Brant are now struggling financially as a result.
Top Comments
Barry, Lauren - go out and get real jobs. There's work out there if you're willing to live and work like everyone else. Crying poor on 60 Minutes will give you a temporary cheque, but it won't last.