Celebrity Big Brother star Stephen Bear is staring down a two-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of leaking an illegally recorded sex clip between himself and fellow reality TV star, Georgia Harrison.

The pair had engaged in consensual sex, in Bear's backyard, back in 2020.

But what Harrison didn't know was that he'd recorded the act on his CCTV camera.

Watch: Georgia Harrison speaks after Stephen Bear found guilty of sharing private sex video.



Video via The Independent.

Bear became a well-known figure in 2011 when he starred in Shipwrecked: The Island. He later featured on MTV's Ex On The Beach in 2015 and then won Celebrity Big Brother a year later.

He met Harrison in 2018 while competing on The Challenge together and they dated on and off for two years until 2020, when he slept with another person.