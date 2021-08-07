4 things you forgot happened on the last season of Celebrity Big Brother.

Early 2000s Australian television has often been held up as the holy grail of entertainment.

Things were just *better* back then.

Or at least that's what all my millennial coworkers love to tell me. As a 2001 baby, I missed it... by a long shot.

So when I was asked to take a look back at all the things you forgot happened on the first and only season of Celebrity Big Brother Australia in the lead-up to its 2021 reboot, you bet I was keen to see what all the hype was about.

Back in 2002, 12 celebrities - Kyle Sandilands, Dylan Lewis, Jay Laga’aia, Sara-Marie Fedele, Gabby Millgate, Kimberley Cooper, Adriana Xenides, Warwick Capper, Imogen Bailey, Anthony Mundine, Vanessa Wagner and Red Symons - were sent to live together for 24 days to raise money for charity.

Here are four things from the show that you surely forgot about:

Warwick Capper exposed himself.

After just two days in the Big Brother house, Warwick Capper was booted from the competition after flashing his penis to former Home and Away star Kimberley Cooper, and 2001 Big Brother favourite Sara-Marie Fedele.

Immediately following the incident, Copper went to the diary room to talk to Big Brother.

"I’m having a real problem with Warwick. He just dropped his pants and flashed Sara-Marie and I his penis," she said.

"I’m pretty sure that is inappropriate behaviour for this house. Nobody appreciates it and nobody thought it was funny."

Image: Network Ten.