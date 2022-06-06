An awkward 3-way hug and JLo's emotional speech: The 5 biggest moments from the MTV Awards.

Missed the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony? Let's catch you up!

It was a pretty star-studded affair with the likes of Chris Evans, Paris Hilton, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Black, Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens in attendance.

Not only was the fashion stellar (like all red carpet occasions), but the awards moments were too – particularly JLo's moving speech (and shout-out to Ben Affleck), Selling Sunset's three-way hug, and the host's SEVEN outfit changes.

So without further ado, here's five of the biggest moments from the MTV Awards 2022.

Enjoy!

Watch some of JLo's acceptance speech. Post continues below.

1. JLo made an incredibly emotional speech.

Jennifer Lopez was awarded the MTV Movie and TV Award Generation Award, leaving her in tears.

In her speech, JLo reflected on what led to her success, the challenge of not being taken seriously for her film and TV roles, and her gratitude to the fans.

"I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart. The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. Because that's how I knew I could grow. I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong and my children for teaching me to love."

She continued: "I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face or when I wasn't in the room, that I couldn't do this. I really don't think I could have done it without you."

And to the delight of many, she gave a shout-out to her fiancé Ben Affleck saying: "Ben and everyone at home, wait for me to have dinner – I will be home by 7!"

Image: Getty.