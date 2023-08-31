'You must be so jealous.' Laura Henshaw on always coming in second to her best friend.

Laura Henshaw, author, law graduate and co-founder of holistic fitness and wellbeing app Kic, is beautiful, fit, happily married and lives in an immaculately styled home.

The 30-year-old former model 'has it all' on paper – but as she explains to Clare Stephens on this week's episode of But Are You Happy, that doesn't mean life is perfect.

Often being classed as the 'number two' to her best friend and co-founder of Kic, Steph Claire Smith, has been challenging.

"A lot of people compare us," Laura tells Clare about her relationship with Steph.

"I remember when we got engaged... and there was this whole article on how I copied her. [When] my wedding was cancelled, people were saying things like, 'You must be so jealous' because Steph had a beautiful wedding and then she had a baby. I can laugh at that now as I never felt jealous and I would say probably it's not jealousy, it's more comparison."

Video via Mamamia.

Laura says that constantly being compared to Steph and her personal and business achievements is an ongoing challenge, especially when in the past, businesses have chosen Steph over her for opportunities relating to Kic.

"When people choose the other person over you, then you often default to thinking, 'Well, I'm not good enough, or I'm less than' or 'I'm number two', and it was hard to navigate in the first few years.

"I felt like I was just it was easier to kind of default [to Steph] and to protect myself by just saying that, yes, 'I'm number two', and 'it is what it is', because then you never fear failure... you kind of just accept that you're number two.

"But now it's very different. And I feel like we've really both grown into who we are and we're two different people. So if Steph is chosen for something, I can say hand on heart that well, yeah, that makes sense. Because that's what Steph does and she's really good at that and she adds that value there. And then if I'm chosen for something, she would think the same thing.