'I tried 40 different jobs over the space of a year. These were the best and worst.'

Have you ever considered a career change but haven’t been sure which new direction to take? That’s exactly the position I’d found myself in early last year, after working as a contract and supply teacher in the years since my children were born. With my 40th birthday fast approaching I decided it was the perfect time to TAKE ACTION and try something new.

But what do I want to do?

Returning to university to gain a new qualification felt like the most obvious route for me at first. But when I really thought about committing a few years and a lot of money to a course I wasn’t 100 per cent sure of, especially at my stage in life, I started to consider what my other options could be.

Maybe I could run a successful small business? I’d read about other women who’d created a new product or started a side-hustle that had grown into something big, and I thought ‘why not me?’ Maybe all I needed was a good idea to start heading down that path.

Or should I stick to my profession as a teacher and make a sideways shift in education?

Perhaps the perfect job for me was one I hadn’t even thought of yet but was waiting to be discovered?

I found the whole ‘picking a new career’ decision quite overwhelming, but my thinking hat was well and truly on.

As I was driving home from the daily school run after dropping my son off one day, my light bulb moment came (at the age of 39 and 51 weeks). It occurred to me that in order to confidently choose my next career, I should go out and do some work experience. I loved the idea of testing out and gaining insight into a wide range of different jobs.

So that’s what I did!