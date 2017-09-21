This is how you can create a cover letter so good, no boss will ever turn it down.

So, you’ve found your dream job and you’re ready to hit ‘send’ on the application.

You’ve perfected your resume but the job ad says you need to provide a cover letter, so you’re about to chuck together a few lines without much thought.

This is where you need to stop, take a deep breath and put a little thought and effort into what you’re about to write, because a cover letter is arguably the most important part of the job application process.

Not only is it the very first impression your potential new employer will get of you, but it’s a chance for you to share just how great you are in more than just a few bullet points.

So how do you craft the perfect cover letter? Let us help.

Address it to a specific person.

Starting your cover letter with a generic "Dear Sir/Madam" is a surefire way to give your application a one-way ticket to the bin.

That's why it's important to research who will be reading your cover letter - is it the company's HR department? Your future manager? The CEO?

A quick read of the job ad (and a bit of sleuthing on LinkedIn) may help you find exactly who you should address your letter to. Plus, it shows off the fact that you are great at internet stalking research and have excellent attention to detail.

Use a person's full name (e.g. Dear Taylor Jones) rather than a gender-specific title - it's better to be safe than assume someone is a Mrs. when they could be a Ms.