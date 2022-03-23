From a gripping new drama to a comedy crime series: Stan has announced a whole slate of new shows.

Prepare yourself for a lot more great Australian TV content.

Stan has today announced it is continuing to ramp up investment in its originals slate, announcing seven new Stan Original productions across drama, film, reality and documentary.

The new slate of Stan Originals announced today includes drama series Black Snow, a cold case mystery series set in Far North Queensland, Last Light, starring Matthew Fox and SAG Award winner Joanne Froggatt and The Jump, a series about the power of friendship and the ways our sadness can unite us.

Also announced is an absurdist comedy film Nude Tuesday starring Jackie van Beek, Damon Herriman and Flight of the Conchords' Jemaine Clement, a sport documentary series Dawn of the Dolphins and a very intriguing sounding untitled reality series from the makers of Married At First Sight.

Fans of Stan Original Series Bump will be excited for Year Of, a series taking place in the same universe as the fan-favourite. It is set around the final years of high school, and will explore the time between childhood and adulthood.

Image: Stan.

Stan and global entertainment company Lionsgate have also today announced they have entered into a new development agreement, which will see Lionsgate deliver more Stan Originals outside of Australia.