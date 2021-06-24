The upcoming Stan Original film The Portable Door is a magical story with a surprising twist.

The world can always do with a little more magic in it, and the brand new Stan Original film The Portable Door promises to deliver just that.

The Portable Door is a fantasy adventure film that is currently in production in Queensland and is an adaptation of Tom Holt’s eponymous and beloved seven-book fantasy series.

The book tells the story of a very mundane young man named Paul Carpenter, a university dropout with few remarkable skills who finds himself in need of a job (any job) after his retired parents abandon him to a life of having to make his own way in the world.

So he applies for a job as a filing clerk at a mysterious firm called JW Wells & Co and, despite completely tanking the interview, successfully secures the gig.

He then discovers that the world of JW Wells & Co is much stranger than it first seemed.

The Stan Original Film The Portable Door will be brought to life by award-winning Australian director Jeffrey Walker (known for his work on Stan Original Series The Commons) and will take the magical world of the books to a new level.

In the film, Paul (Patrick Gibson) and Sophie Pettingel (Stan Original Film Eden breakout star Sophie Wilde) are both lowly interns who begin working at the mysterious London firm J.W. Wells & Co.

They soon become suspicious of their employers, whose workplace antics are anything but conventional and actually appear quite sinister.

Sophie Wilde in the Stan Original Film Eden, she will star as Sophie Pettingel in The Portable Door. The charismatic villains in question are Humphrey Wells (two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz), the CEO of the company, and middle manager Dennis Tanner (multi-Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill) who we discover are disrupting the world of magic by bringing modern corporate strategy to ancient magical practices.