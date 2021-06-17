Stan original film Transfusion, starring Sam Worthington, will be our favourite thriller of 2022.

Nable, who is also the project's writer and director, said: "The opportunity to write, direct, and co-star alongside talent such as Sam and Phoebe is phenomenal."

Stan's chief content officer Cailah Scobie agreed.

"Transfusion is set to be a powerful and thought-provoking Australian thriller. We're delighted to welcome Matt Nable as actor, writer and director, along with the star-studded cast of Sam Worthington and Phoebe Tonkin."

Exciting Australian TV and film news is aplenty right now, and so much of it is down to Stan and their many local Stan Originals. Recent examples include new cult favourite Bump and recent mystery series Eden.

John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz of Deeper Water Films team will produce the film. They are also working alongside Stan to produce upcoming survival thriller Gold, starring Zac Efron.

"In Transfusion we've found a movie that has that special combination of visceral action and achingly beautiful emotion," Michael Schwarz said.

"[Nable] is an already accomplished writer and actor, and it's incredibly exciting to watch him step into the director's chair and bring his own words to life. With Sam he has the perfect actor to showcase the rugged vulnerability of this very powerful script."

Nable will be making his directorial debut. Scobie, Paul Wiegard, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson and Mike Runagall will serve as executive producers.

Well, we're well and truly sold. We'll just be over here, watching the clock tick down until Transfusion premieres on Stan in 2022.

Feature image: Stan.