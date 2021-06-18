"I'm not afraid to show my feelings." Art Simone and Kita Mean on how Stan's RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under changed them.

Art said she's been looking after herself a lot more after the show wrapped.

"Pre-Drag Race I was a 'yes person' and I'd say yes and do everything, I'd work myself to the bone and I was running on empty. I didn't realise it but I was destroying myself," she said.

"Now, I have the power of saying no and that is a very big and exciting thing to be able to say now... I think post-Drag Race, it's really helped me to look after myself in the long run and look after the people around me."

Plus, Art hasn't stopped crying since entering the werk room on day one.

"Before Drag Race, I never cried, I never showed any emotion whatsoever. I was like, business b*tch. But as soon as I was on Drag Race filming I was weeping in a corner because I couldn't help JoJo because she's my friend... Ever since then I haven't stopped crying. I'm just a tap, but I think it's great because I don't build things up anymore and I can feel my emotions now.

"They cracked it, and I'm actually better for it and I'm not afraid to show my feelings which is really wonderful."

When Art returned to the competition, the intense backlash from fans led her down a pretty dark place.

"I went into a really dark spiral because it was meant to be such an exciting time and instead I just had constant messages and tags and comments from people telling me I was an awful piece of shit. It was really bad!

"I've had hatred like this before but it just hit differently this time. I think because it was so personal."

What helped was a strong support network and a newfound family in the global Drag Race community.

"When I was going through that hard time, the amount of Ru girls from the international series' who were messaging me and touching base and making sure I was okay [was surprising]. I was so surprised, little ol' me in Melbourne getting messages from girls across the world being like 'are you okay? If you need anything call me, here's my number'."

Image: Stan.