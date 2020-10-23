A bunch of Christmas movies, plus everything else coming to Stan in November.

Well folks, we’ve almost made it through this crazy year.
And for those of us who want to skip ahead and embrace the festive season a little early (we don’t blame you) we’ve got some good news for you.
Stan is going to drop a bunch of Christmas movies onto the streaming service in November. We're talking classics like Santa Claus: The Movie as well as Love Actually and The Holiday.
Plus, with Halloween a week away, Stan has also treated us to a bunch of horror films like The Grudge and Halloween. Yes, please.
Here's the trailer for I Am Woman, a must-watch Stan original film. Post continues after video.
Here's every TV show and movie coming to Stan this November.