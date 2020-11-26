Why you won't see Screech on the Saved By The Bell reboot on Stan.

It’s finally time to go back to Bayside High.

Over 30 years on from the debut of Saved By The Bell, the sitcom has returned to our screens.

As a part of NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, the brand new reboot features the children of the original characters as they embark on their new journey at Bayside High.

Watch Stan's official trailer for Saved By The Bell below. Post continues after video.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis: "When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest-performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality."

Original cast members Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, and Lark Voorhies will appear in the new reboot.

Amid the release of the new series, which premieres exclusively on Stan on November 26, we took a look back at what the original cast are doing now.

Here’s what we discovered:

Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater)

Mario Lopez was just a teenager when he played Bayside High's wrestling jock A.C. Slater in Saved by the Bell.

Since his time on the show, Lopez has become one of the most successful Saved by the Bell alums.

Following his time on the show, Lopez portrayed iconic Olympic diver Greg Louganis in a 1997 TV movie and appeared in TV series Pacific Blue.