A stylist gave us a sneak peek of fashion’s next big trend.

I attended Melbourne Fashion Week last week, and what a treat it was.
MFW is a week-long celebration of the best in Australian fashion. Featuring a huge designer line-up, it presents Premium Runways with the country's leading designers, industry workshops, exhibitions, parties, films, music, and free fashion experiences.
Joseph Romano styled the opening show on the Monday night. He’s a creative director and has worked in fashion and art direction since 2010, starting his runway career as a volunteer at MFW, and working with the festival ever since as a head dresser, back-of-house manager and a premium runway stylist.
Watch: What the Mamamia team are wearing. Post continues below.
Fast forward to now, and Joey has a very impressive runsheet when it comes to his career, working with Chanel and David Jones to name a notable few.
On Tuesday of fashion week, I sat down with him to chat all things trends, clothes and shopping.
I asked him about the classics he thinks every woman should have in their wardrobe. Here’s his list, if you want to take notes.
- Good pair of jeans
- Blue shirt
- Trench coat
- Black boots
- White T-shirt
- White sneakers
- Black blazer
- Little black dress
I then asked him about current trends hitting stores and streets right now and his number one trend we’re about to see everywhere really surprised me. Sports jerseys!