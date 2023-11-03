fashion

A stylist gave us a sneak peek of fashion’s next big trend.

I attended Melbourne Fashion Week last week, and what a treat it was.

MFW is a week-long celebration of the best in Australian fashion. Featuring a huge designer line-up, it presents Premium Runways with the country's leading designers, industry workshops, exhibitions, parties, films, music, and free fashion experiences.

Joseph Romano styled the opening show on the Monday night. He’s a creative director and has worked in fashion and art direction since 2010, starting his runway career as a volunteer at MFW, and working with the festival ever since as a head dresser, back-of-house manager and a premium runway stylist.

Watch: What the Mamamia team are wearing. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia

Fast forward to now, and Joey has a very impressive runsheet when it comes to his career, working with Chanel and David Jones to name a notable few.

On Tuesday of fashion week, I sat down with him to chat all things trends, clothes and shopping.

I asked him about the classics he thinks every woman should have in their wardrobe. Here’s his list, if you want to take notes.

  • Good pair of jeans
  • Blue shirt
  • Trench coat 
  • Black boots
  • White T-shirt 
  • White sneakers
  • Black blazer 
  • Little black dress

I then asked him about current trends hitting stores and streets right now and his number one trend we’re about to see everywhere really surprised me. Sports jerseys!

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Clare’s Very Candid Out Loud Exit Interview

Mamamia Out Loud

The Spill

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Morning Routine

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

I drilled Joey on exactly what he meant, and he explained that any sports jersey (football, soccer, NFL etc — you get the drill), styled up with jeans, worn with bike shorts (think the Princess Diana look but with a jersey instead of a sweater), or tucked into denim shorts.

Not into the full jersey look? Opt for a nod to sport with a printed sport tee or tank instead.

Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian wearing sports jerseys and sweaters. Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

It took me a while to get my head around, but after looking into it more it’s a trend I’m here for. I’m going to wear a shorts jersey with my new baggy means and high-waisted white denim shorts.

Thinking you might want to give it a go, too? Here’s a bunch of sport-inspired tops I’ve found that fit the bill.

Dazie On My Team Oversized Football Tee, $25.

Image: The Iconic/Canva

Brixton Phys. Ed. Football Tee, $69.95.

Image: The Iconic/Canva

ADVERTISEMENT

H&M Oversized Print Tee, $24.95.

Image: H&M/Canva

ADVERTISEMENT

Dazie Wellness Short Sleeve Tee, $49.99.

Image: The Iconic/Canva

ADVERTISEMENT

Factorie Sports V Neck Tank, $10.

Image: Cotton On/Canva

Tommy Hilfiger Oversized Crop Archive T-Shirt, $69.95.

Image: Glue Store/Canva

ADVERTISEMENT

Majestic New York Yankees Oversized Script Tee, $69.99.

Image: Stylerunner/Canva

ADVERTISEMENT

Lorna Jane Womens Kicking Goals Boyfriend Tee, $80.

Image: Lorna Jane/Canva

P.E Nation Rouge Long Sleeve Top, $169.

Image: PE Nation/Canva

ADVERTISEMENT

Puma Gold Standard Woman’s Jersey, $110.

Image: PUMA/Canva.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbie Moto Long Sleeve T-shirt, $50.

Image: MOTO/Canva.

Would you jump on the sports jersey trend? Share with us in the comment section below.

Featured Image: The Iconic.

Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money