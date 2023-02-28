'I'm a personal shopper. Here are the 12 items every woman needs in her wardrobe now.'

Here’s the thing with wardrobe staples: you need to update them. Because (shock of shocks!) classics never last forever.

They are actually one of the first things to date.

If you want to look modern and chic (and I'm sure you do because you're reading this), then it’s important to update your core pieces every few years.

My philosophy? Stick to classic colours in updated dramatic shapes.

Here are the 12 items I recommend every woman owns in 2023 and beyond.

1. A blazer.

Everyone needs a blazer that's oversized, modern and casual. This is NOT a tight, short corporate blazer. It's long, loose and effortless.

Go for a camel colour because it's 10 times more versatile than black. It also looks chic with jeans, loves white and tan, and works year-round.

2. A trench.

Say goodbye to that short single-breasted trench coat. You want yours to be long, double-breasted, oversized and slouchy.

If you are going to buy one trench, make it in a neutral. Outerwear is seen first, so make sure it’s going to make a statement (a black trench is ok but I'd suggest starting with camel).