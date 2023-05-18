All the very best street style looks at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023.

On Monday, The Fashion People descended on Sydney's Carriageworks for Afterpay Australian Fashion Week. Like every year, the event is often met with cooler weather and wintry rain – but that's not stopping anyone.

While the stylists, content creators and editors are there to see the looks that'll shape the fashion landscape for Spring/Summer 2023, we've been looking at their outfits for our own wardrobe inspiration.

Here are all our favourite street style moments from Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023.

But first, listen to Mamamia's weekly fashion podcast, What Are You Wearing?. Post continues after audio.





Jessica Rowe. Image: Getty.