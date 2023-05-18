fashion

All the very best street style looks at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023.

On Monday, The Fashion People descended on Sydney's Carriageworks for Afterpay Australian Fashion Week. Like every year, the event is often met with cooler weather and wintry rain – but that's not stopping anyone.

While the stylists, content creators and editors are there to see the looks that'll shape the fashion landscape for Spring/Summer 2023, we've been looking at their outfits for our own wardrobe inspiration.

Here are all our favourite street style moments from Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023.

Jessica Rowe. Image: Getty.

Malaan Ajang, Aiyana Alexander, Reem Elnour and Aicha Robertson. Image: Getty.

Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards. Image: Getty.

Camilla Franks. Image: Getty.

Ellie Gonsalves, Jamie Azzopardi and Olivia Molly Rogers. Image: Getty.

Lissy Graham. Image: Getty.

Jess King. Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

Dominique Elissa. Image: Getty.

Yan Yan Chan. Image: Getty.

Charlene Davies. Image: Getty.

Bec Judd. Image: Getty.

Millie Ford. Image: Getty.

Zoe Marshall. Image: Getty.

Sarah Ellen. Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

Nadia Bartel. Image: Getty.

Malaan Ajang. Image: Getty.

Kelly Elkin and Shanelle Simpson. Image: Getty.

Fleur Egan. Image: Getty.

Suzanne Suzette. Image: Getty.

Violet Grace Atkinson. Image: Getty.

Suzan Mutesi. Image: Getty.

Jordan Simek. Image: Getty.

Charlene Davies. Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

Olympia Valance. Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

Feature image: Getty.

*Note: not everyone featured in the article is named on Getty. If you are featured or know someone featured, please contact us to amend the post with that information.

