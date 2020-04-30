A testing blitz and closed borders: How South Australia became "the safest place in the world".

— With AAP.

Despite having some of the most relaxed social distancing restrictions in the country, South Australia has reached seven days without recording a new case of COVID-19.

The incredible milestone, which was announced on Wednesday, comes as the state wraps up a two-week “testing blitz”, which saw more than 15,000 South Australians tested for the coronavirus.

Speaking to the media, Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier declared the week a “milestone” for the state.

“This is a landmark for us, we have gone a whole week now without any cases of COVID-19 in South Australia,” Dr Spurrier said.

“That puts us in a very, very strong position, particularly with the high rates of testing,” she added.

On Wednesday, South Australia Health said 96 per cent of confirmed coronavirus cases within the state have recovered.

In total, the state has had 438 confirmed cases, and there are only 14 cases currently active, including two men who are hospitalised.

The state also welcomed 699 Australians repatriated from India last week, who are currently in quarantine at two Adelaide hotels. At the time of reporting, there are still no cases among those quarantined Australians.

Speaking to the media, Dr Spurrier referred to South Australia as “the safest place in the world”.

“I think many people are surprised in Australia at how well we have done. Really, this is the safest place to be in the world, perhaps other than New Zealand,” she said.

“It’s taken a lot of work and it’s meant that everybody has had to play their part and I absolutely understand how difficult the restrictions have been,” she added.

“But it has paid off.”