Lockdown has destroyed countless livelihoods. But these are the women who don't want it to end.

Nothing can take away from the hardships coronavirus has put many Australians through over the past few months.

The day-to-day reality we’re used to has been turned upside down, 90 lives are being grieved and livelihoods across the country have been decimated as our economy faces a devastating blow.

But as Australia starts to come out the other side and restrictions begin to ease, for some men and women, a different type of panic is starting to set in.

Because, as guilty as it makes them feel, lockdown has had a positive impact on their lives.

Humans are creatures of habit.

We fear change, and coronavirus has been the biggest ‘change’ many of us have experienced in our lifetimes. In those first few weeks, the fear and anxiety was palpable. We were fighting an invisible enemy – one that was threatening our health, our income and our relationships. We were told to stay home to stop the spread, we saw how the virus was ravaging China, Iran and Italy, so we did.

It was hard at first, but for some, there were significant advantages to being at home.

When Molly heard last week that restrictions in her state were about to be relaxed, her first feeling was slight panic. “I’ve spent seven weeks getting used to this weird little bubble and making it my own, and I’ve got to the point where I’m weirdly enjoying it,” she told Mamamia.

She’s not the only one. Lockdown has changed Krisha in the same way travelling solo did. “The freedom you find when travelling with no end date creates an unexplainable freedom you feel within,” she said.

“I’m in a mentally strong state of mind and the idea of going back to ‘normal life’ scares the hell out of me. Because what’s ‘old’ will actually be the ‘new unknown’. Once again I will need to adapt to a new yet familiar reality,” she added.

The whole idea of changing routine (again) is so stressful for Grace, she will be asking to continue working from home for a little while if her workplace goes back to the office anytime soon.