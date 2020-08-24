The drama unfolding between Sophie Monk and her ex-Bardot bandmates, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Inside the drama unfolding between Sophie Monk and her ex-Bardot bandmate Tiffani Wood.

In extremely unsurprising news, Sophie Monk was revealed as the Dragonfly on The Masked Singer last night, but apparently not everyone was stoked with this revelation.

Former Bardot bandmates, Tiffani Wood and Sally Polihronas, responded to the news via a few shady Instagram stories captured by the So Dramatic podcast, and strap in, the drama is wild.

In two consecutive stories, Tiffani Wood wrote: "I thought Sophie was too busy for a Bardot reunion, I mean she's wearing a dragonfly costume singing on a stage while I have to try and get 6 kids to sleep before the show comes on..."

"Think I'll go one step further and predict a new single release. Coming to a radio station near you and played by her besty Jackie O first."

Fellow bandmate Sally Polihronas seemed to share Tiffani's sentiment, sharing the posts to her story with the caption: "BOOM".

Tiff Wood then responded to So Dramatic's post in their DMs, writing: "Lol it's not savage, it's true. She's recording a song. People are so quick to judge and interpret things how they like. No gloves, just truth."

She then included a screenshot of her and Sophie's private message, confirming that Sophie Monk would be coming out with a song:

Image: Instagram