The underdog with a 'winner's edit': Everything we know about The Bachelor's Irena.

It's only been a week since The Bachelor began, but we already have bets on who's going to steal Locky's heart.

Many think Bella Varelis will come in first place, while others are convinced Irena Srbinovska has it in the bag.

Watch the Bachelor decorate a cake while answering rapid fire questions. Post continues below.



And now, another contestant from the season has shared her theory about exactly who she thinks will win out of the two of them.

But before we make up our minds about who we think will win this season: Who is Irena Srbinovska?

Here's everything you need to know about the 31-year-old nurse, and the rumours currently circulating about her.

Irena was a favourite from day one.

During the first episode, Irena turned up to the mansion with a stethoscope and got Locky out of his clothes to check his pulse. After that, there was a connection between them.

But before that moment even aired, both TAB and Sportsbet labelled Irena as a frontrunner this season.