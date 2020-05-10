Search
celebrity

The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1.“Can’t wait to cuddle you again.” Sophie Monk has fuelled Bardot reunion rumours after reaching out to former bandmate Sally Polihronas.

Whispers of a possible Bardot reunion have been swirling around for months. And now Sophie Monk and Sally Polihronas have sparked rumours of the pair reuniting after Polihronas posted a throwback photo of them on Instagram.

“Looking through the archives and I’m so grateful to have had @sophiemonk to live through my Bardot days with. Some of the best memories are with her and we have quite a few. love ya Soph,” she captioned the post.

“Sometimes time when you catch up with old friends it like no time has passed.”

Monk replied to the post saying she “can’t wait to cuddle” her again.

The 40-year-old also shared a throwback of the pair on her own Instagram stories, leading fans to ask Monk about a potential reunion.

Monk and Polihronas were both absent from the recent Bardot 20th anniversary reunion, which saw their bandmates Katie Underwood, Belinda Chapple and Tiffani Wood reunite on Zoom to sing ‘Poison’.

Wood later claimed Monk blocked her on Instagram after she spoke about the band reuniting.

“A fan pointed that out to me, I’ve been blocked by Sophie on Instagram, so I used another profile and had a look and she’s deleted most references to Bardot, which is where she came from,” she told the Herald Sun.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Weirdest Gift A Celebrity Has Ever Received

The Spill

Introducing Me After You

No Filter

We're All So Ashamed

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

Hmm. Watch this space.

2. “Life has changed dramatically.” Prince Harry has opened up in a candid new video.

Prince Harry has spoken out about the way life has “changed dramatically” during the coronavirus crisis in a candid new video.

The 35-year-old recorded a special video message to mark what would have been the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, if the competition hadn’t been postponed due to the pandemic.

The games were set to be held in The Hague, Netherlands this week and bring together current and former wounded or sick veterans from more than 20 countries around the world.

“As we commemorate VE Day this weekend and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire Second World War generation, we should have also been gathering together in the Netherlands to kickstart the Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague,” said Harry, in the video shared on the organisation’s Instagram page.

“Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in The Hague, but the IG 2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation, and they are busy putting plans in place for next year.”

Harry said new dates for the Invictus Games will be released soon. In the meantime, he asked his Invictus family to keep “supporting each other through this challenging time.”

“You guys are the best at this, so I have no doubt that you’re all rallying around and supporting one another.”

3. Pink says battling COVID-19 with son Jameson was ‘the most physically and emotionally challenging experience’.

Pink has opened up about her experience of battling COVID-19 alongside her three-year-old son, Jameson.

In an essay published by NBC Newsthe 40-year-old shared that being diagnosed with the virus was “the most physically and emotionally challenge I have gone through as a mother”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

“Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish,” the singer wrote.

“It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”

Pink initially shared that she had tested positive for coronavirus in a post shared to Instagram in early April.

“Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19,” the mother-of-two wrote.

“Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

4. ‘Don’t give these people your money.’ Samantha Armytage says “scammers” are using her image to sell diet pills.

Samantha-armytage
Image: Instagram.

Channel Seven journalist and presenter Samantha Armytage has called out and condemned 'scammers' on Facebook who have used her name and face to falsely advertise their products.

"Lots of fake ads using my name and photo on Facebook tonight," Armytage shared on Saturday on her Instagram Stories, alongside a screenshot of one of the ads.

The journalist shared a screenshot of one ad, from a company called 'Your Everyday Charms', that even pretended to have a quote from her, reading: "I've melted away over 20[kg] with this. I love it and my fans will too."

She never said this.

"For God's sake, don't give these people your money. It's scammers! I'm not flogging 'keto pills' on Facebook, whatever they are,"  she added.

Armytage is not affiliated with that company, but is an ambassador for Weight Watchers, who she has worked with since May 2019.

5. Hamish Blake made an Aladdin cake for Sonny's 6th birthday and he's officially outdone himself.

hamish blake cake 2020
Image: Instagram.

Well folks, Hamish Blake has done it again.

Keeping up with tradition, one of Australia's favourite comedians has put his unique cake creating and decorating skills to the test to make a cake for his son, Sonny Blake’s sixth birthday.

And this year, the father of two has outdone himself.

Sonny requested a Cave Of Wonders cake from the Disney film Aladdin - featuring glowing eyes and a glowing mouth (of course).

Like of all his previous masterpieces, Hamish started off with a detailed sketch outlining the "general vibe" of the cake.

Hamish Blake cake 2020
Image: Instagram.

And just like last year, the LEGO Masters host called on his elite LEGO making skills to design the internal structure of the cake. Hamish started off by using LEGO to build the cave inside the tiger's mouth, which he later wrapped in glad wrap and masking tape (you know, for hygiene purposes). The cave would also house the torch, to achieve the all-important 'glowing mouth'.

Hamish Blake cake 2020
Image: Instagram.
Hamish Blake cake 2020
Image: Instagram.

The final product really was something to behold.

You can read our full article here, with the final product on show

Feature Image: Instagram @sallypolihronas

Sick of tabloid drama?

Sign up for our "Mamamia Celebrity" newsletter, for a smart take on everything entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout