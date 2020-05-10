The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1.“Can’t wait to cuddle you again.” Sophie Monk has fuelled Bardot reunion rumours after reaching out to former bandmate Sally Polihronas.

Whispers of a possible Bardot reunion have been swirling around for months. And now Sophie Monk and Sally Polihronas have sparked rumours of the pair reuniting after Polihronas posted a throwback photo of them on Instagram.

“Looking through the archives and I’m so grateful to have had @sophiemonk to live through my Bardot days with. Some of the best memories are with her and we have quite a few. love ya Soph,” she captioned the post.

“Sometimes time when you catch up with old friends it like no time has passed.”

Monk replied to the post saying she “can’t wait to cuddle” her again.

The 40-year-old also shared a throwback of the pair on her own Instagram stories, leading fans to ask Monk about a potential reunion.

Monk and Polihronas were both absent from the recent Bardot 20th anniversary reunion, which saw their bandmates Katie Underwood, Belinda Chapple and Tiffani Wood reunite on Zoom to sing ‘Poison’.

Wood later claimed Monk blocked her on Instagram after she spoke about the band reuniting.

“A fan pointed that out to me, I’ve been blocked by Sophie on Instagram, so I used another profile and had a look and she’s deleted most references to Bardot, which is where she came from,” she told the Herald Sun.