CULT BUY: The $40 heels plus everything else Sophie and Britt wore on The Bachelor finale.

It’s the day after The Bachelor Australia 2018 finale and gee, the air’s thick with misery, isn’t it?

Long story short – Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins chose no one, and finalists Sophie Tieman and Brittany Hockley are bloody confused as to why.

If there’s one piece of advice we can give the women to help them through their heartache, it would be to remind them of a very important step in the relationship grieving process.

First, you cry. Then, you get mad. And after all that, you shop.

Honestly, let’s all just forget about the whole sordid thing and focus on the amazing clothes Sophie and Britt wore on Thursday night’s finale.

In the spirit of investigative journalism, we checked in with The Bachelor stylist Kim Capital and went deep on Instagram to find where you can buy all the clothes and accessories worn on The Bachelor Australia finale.

Sophie’s Bachelor finale fashion.

 

Seafolly Mandala Tie Front Crop Top, $99.99, and Mandala Hipster Bottoms, $59.99.

 

House of CB ‘ROWENA’ Coral Ribbed Bandage Trousers, $160, and ‘JAE’Coral Bandage Bralet Top, $99.

 

Finders Keepers Songbird Wrap Dress in Forrest Floral, $169.95.

Side note – this dress is sold out almost everywhere (we did a Google to find it on an American website) but you’ll find the same print in a cami singlet, blazer, high waisted pants, skirt and a high neck, long-sleeve dress on the Fashion Bunker website.

Rubi San Sebastian Heels, $39.95.

Side note – these heels are one of Rubi’s signature styles. Currently, they’re online in black, nude and stripped versions, but they tend to release new colours in these heels quite regularly.

 

Amy Taylor Collection Glitter Capri Top, $350, and Isle Gem Skirt in Nude, $480.

Mezi Larisa Crystal Earrings, $299.

Brittany’s Bachelor finale fashion.

Nicholas Blue Rose Wrap Dress, $837.64 (we found it on Forward for $587.67).

Side note – again, this style is sold out almost everywhere (Google sleuths might be able to nab it on little-known sites), but this pattern also come in a Flare Midi Dress style which is just as lovely.

Rubi Cleo Tassel Earrings, $12.95.

 

Sheike Wonderland Jumpsuit$169.95

 

Amy Taylor Collection Alessandra Bridal Gown, from $2,300.

Thomas Sabo Lotus Earrings, $269.

Happy shopping!

