Sophie Cachia's greatest fear was leaving her children. Then she signed up for Survivor.

For Sophie Cachia, signing up for Australian Survivor was completely out of her comfort zone.

She had only been camping once in 32 years. She has severe arachnophobia, aka a fear of spiders. And it would mean being away from her kids with no contact, something she had never done before.

But Survivor taught Sophie that sometimes letting go can be the best thing you can do for yourself, your mental health and your family.

Last year, things were looking hectic for Sophie.

She had built herself a successful influencer career and established an engaged audience off her Young Mummy blog. Not to mention, Sophie was also a busy entrepreneur with multiple businesses either in fruition or taking off, plus she's a mum-of-two.

“I was spreading myself too thin, working such long hours that I was quite often missing dinner time, Saturday soccer games or missing school pickup. It was a lot,” she told Mamamia.

Fortunately, the 32-year-old was in a position where she could outsource help for her company and business ventures.

“I’ve learnt the importance of letting go with some of my work and delegating. And in turn, I can actually work harder. I can work on various projects. But also, my most important thing is I can have more time to be a mother to my children,” she shared.