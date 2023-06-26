The definitive order of how to apply your skincare, according to beauty experts.

Sometimes you really think you've nailed the whole skincare thing, and then other times you watch as Gwyneth Paltrow applies sunscreen as a highlighter and you question everything (spoiler: never do this).

So, what's actually the correct order to apply your skincare products? Because these days there are just... so many things.

Cleansers. Exfoliators. Essence. Toners. Chemical exfoliators. Serums. Oils. Sunscreen. Moisturisers. Eye cream. ALL OF THE PRODUCTS.

So, it's not just you. No wonder we're all getting confused.

In a recent episode of You Beauty, this is exactly what a listener, by the name of Claudia, asked Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren.

She said: "Hi ladies, I have a question about skincare. I've watched a lot of skincare videos but everyone applies their products in different orders. What is the best way to apply products?

"I currently wash my face, then tone, moisturise and go to my serums. I'm on a budget so if you could outline a routine and suggest some cheap products that would really help me. Thanks heaps."

So, Kelly and Leigh answered.

While it's important to note that every routine is different, and everyone will have different views on what should go where, it's worth knowing what the beauty experts recommend.