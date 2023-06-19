'I get my haircut for free.' 7 Women share their cost-of-living beauty hacks.

Recently, I was talking to a friend about my dire need to get my eyebrows waxed and tinted – a routine that I've happily submitted to every few months for about ten years now. My friend raised her (lovely, manicured) eyebrows at me and asked why I would spend money on that when I could – really quite simply – do it at home.

This conversation only happened about three days ago and yet, I am already fondly referring to it in my head as 'the moment everything changed'.

I don't even dare imagine how much money I have spent on my eyebrows at professional waxers. As I admitted recently on Mamamia Out Loud (an admission which I have to say was met by quite a lot of outrage) I have been paying about $100 every time I get my eyebrows done, which amounts to about three or four times a year. So that is easily $300 a year on...*checks notes*...eyebrows. The trail of hair that keeps water out of my eyes.

What my friend revealed to me was that I could just, you know, buy the tint and do this all myself. And about an hour after I got home with my little box of 1000HOUR tint, I had successfully painted on both my eyebrows and eyelashes and approximated looking like a rather put-together human woman.

No matter how absurd it might sound, I cannot stress enough what an enormous difference this will make to my life. No more booking appointments online and taking an hour out of my day to go and have a lady paint on bits of my face for way too much money. I feel like part of a secret club. Maybe this is how I will save for a house deposit.

All of this made me reflect on the beauty hacks that can save a lot of cash in the cost-of-living crisis. If I can drop the ladies in Sydney's eastern suburbs who meticulously measure out my eyebrows with little bits of string, what other corners can be cut here?

So, I asked the Mamamia team to spill their own secrets.