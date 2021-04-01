OPINION: Sunscreen isn't toxic. But Gwyneth Paltrow's messaging is.

Oh Gwyn. Gwynnie, Gwynnie, Gwynnie. You're giving us some massive Pete Evans vibes right now, hun.

Have you heard about what's gone down with ol' mate GP? No? Well, let us give you a rundown. Please take a seat and prepare to be amazed at the unhinged and 100 per cent dangerous ridiculousness that is Gwyneth Paltrow's Vogue beauty tutorial.

Because while the actress and wellness brand founder may be notorious for all the whacky health advice she puts out to the world on her lifestyle site Goop, it was this recent video with Vogue that has sparked some pretty serious backlash. Like, HEAPS.

People are not happy with Gwyn right now. Especially dermatologists.

Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals candle "This Smells Like My Orgasm." Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Have you watched it?

Look, the products Paltrow uses in her $900 'less is more' skincare routine (Goop, Goop, Goop and a couple of other brands mixed in) aren't exactly surprising, but it's what she actually says and the way in which she uses one particular product has left us scratching our heads.

Have a looskie at this:

If you can't be bothered to watch it (kudos to you, smart dame), most of the crazy stuff starts happening from 4:37, when the Goop guru takes us through the SPF part of her routine, where she applies sunscreen as... HIGHLIGHTER.

She dabs it sparingly only on her nose and cheekbones, explaining how she's not a head-to-toe SPF kinda gal, and she just likes to place it "where the sun really hits".

WOT.

Image: Giphy