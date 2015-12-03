"An Enzyme Therapy Facial helped me get out of a skin rut."

Image supplied.

Recently, I found myself in a skin rut. It was just feeling a bit meh — too red, too blotchy. It’s also really sensitive.

I desperately needed something, anything, to rehydrate my skin without stripping it, and leave it feeling plump. So what to do?

Enter: Enzyme Therapy.

In case you haven’t read about it, the main purpose of the treatment is to detoxify all the nasties out of your skin using your own lymphatic system. Apparently it’s an absolute favourite of many celebs, the Miss Universe team included, so it has to be good — right?

After hearing about the benefits of enzyme therapy, I promptly booked myself into HÜD Skin and Body. My skin therapist, Anna, was an absolute dreamboat and talked me through everything that was involved in the process.

Watch: Here are 4 reasons why face mists are an absolute essential in your summer handbag. (Post continues after video.)

She began the treatment with Dermatox, a cleanser that stays on your skin for around three minutes. It eliminates impurities, and kind of smells like burning rubber on your skin. There’s a reason for this.

“Dermatox is ionized to turn the skin’s toxins into a gas which evaporates from the skin. It is designed to act like a liquid magnet for impurities in the skin, drawing them to the surface of the skin where they evaporate,” Gry Tømte, the founder of HÜD, explains to me.

“This sometimes causes unpleasant odours. Some tell us it smells like dirty socks or burnt rubber.”

Thankfully, it doesn’t feel like burning rubber or dirty socks on your skin. It feels really gentle and lovely.

After this, the DMK Enzyme Therapy mask was applied.